TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating after they say a man was found with a gunshot wound Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on East North Bay Street, police say. Police responded after they say dispatchers received a 911 hangup call.
Officers gave first aid to the man before fire rescue arrived to send him to the hospital.
Police say this was not a random act.
Officers continue to look for the person involved in the shooting, who has been described as a 35-40-year-old Hispanic man who was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and dark blue pants.
Anyone with information on the person involved in the shooting is asked to call 911.
