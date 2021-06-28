Man accused of molesting girlfriend's daughter, destroying evidence with bleach to be sentenced

Lewis Matthews could face life in prison after being convicted of sexual battery on a child under 12.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man who deputies say molested his girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter and attempted to destroy the evidence with bleach is set to be sentenced in court Monday afternoon.

On April 13, 2019, Lewis Matthews, 43, undressed, molested, and sexually battered his girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter after she fell asleep on the floor of her living room, according to a release from the state attorney's office. Investigators say the child's mother came downstairs, and stunned by what she discovered, called 911.

Matthews then, according to the report, drove the child and two other children in the home to a nearby gas station where he brought the 10-year-old inside. Investigators say he told the girl to go into the bathroom where he removed her pants and underwear and splashed Clorox bleach on her genitals before throwing her underwear in a dumpster behind the store.

The release adds that Matthews has been dating the child's mother for several years and was "like a stepfather to her."

Hillsborough County investigators say they were able to find Matthew's DNA on the bleach-stained underwear as well as the child's body and other clothing.

Earlier this month, a jury found Matthews guilty of four separate felonies: sexual battery of a child younger than 12, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12, and tampering with physical evidence.

The state attorney's office says Matthews could face life in prison for the sexual battery charges, as well as a 25-year minimum mandatory sentence for each of the two molestation charges.

“Parents who are sexually abusing kids in their custody—it makes your blood boil. That’s why we’re aggressively prosecuting cases like these. And that’s why these people deserve to spend the rest of their lives in prison,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.