Teen arrested as suspected shooter in Bradenton homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 15-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man in Bradenton, according to police.
The investigation began Thursday night when Bradenton police officers found 20-year-old Antonio Aguirre's body on a Bradenton sidewalk.
It happened in the 700 block of 25th Street East around 10:20 p.m. March 11.
Investigators say a 15-year-old has been identified as the shooter and arrested him. He is charged with 2nd-degree murder.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone who has information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322. Tips can also be emailed at bpdtips@bradentonpd.com. To leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or online here.
