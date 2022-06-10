Police: Teen injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Tampa

Witnesses told police the car was a white Chevrolet Equinox possibly with tinted windows, Tampa police said.

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa are searching for a car linked to a shooting that they say left a teen injured Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near North Diana Street. There, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm who was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.

Witnesses told police they saw gunshots come from a passenger inside of a newer model white Chevrolet Equinox that sped off from the scene immediately after the shooting. Police say the car could possibly have tinted windows.