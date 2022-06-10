Police: Teen injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa are searching for a car linked to a shooting that they say left a teen injured Friday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near North Diana Street. There, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm who was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.
Witnesses told police they saw gunshots come from a passenger inside of a newer model white Chevrolet Equinox that sped off from the scene immediately after the shooting. Police say the car could possibly have tinted windows.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or by using the Tampa Police Department app, TIP411.