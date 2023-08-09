Teen seriously hurt after being shot in St. Petersburg

The 15-year-old boy came to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police detectives are investigating the shooting of a teenage boy who arrived at the hospital at 6:44 a.m. Wednesday morning with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The 15-year-old is currently being treated. Police say they do not have any current information on his condition but say his wound was serious.

Investigators say the shooting happened on the street of 17th Avenue South near 22nd Street South.