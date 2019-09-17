CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County deputies say they have made an arrest in the murder of 57-year-old Denise Hallowell.

Deputies say her son, Carlos Hallowell, 17, called 911 after he said was woken up from his sleep by the dogs barking. He told deputies he discovered his "mother's brutally murdered body," according to a news release.

However, investigators say he lied back on July 13 and after nine weeks of investigation and collecting evidence, Carolos was arrested for first-degree premeditated murder.

"No two cases are ever the same and this particular case had many unique technological challenges making it one of a kind," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in the release. "The tireless work of our High Tech Crimes Unit and the assistance of The United States Secret Service, brought the much needed hidden digital evidence to the forefront paving the way for the arrest."

Patrol units, crime scene specialists, major crimes unit, dive teams, high tech crimes unit, secret service, the state attorney's office and Citrus County residents worked together to allow deputies to make an arrest.

"Justice has been partially served today and only when Carlos is finally convicted for his despicable actions, will we be satisfied," the news release ended with.

RELATED: Police: Possible serial killer arrested in South Florida

RELATED: Disturbing testimony continues in the Granville Ritchie murder trial

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter