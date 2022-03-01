x
Crime

US Marshals arrest man accused of killing mother of 2 in St. Pete

He is charged with first-degree murder.
Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman more than a year ago.

Officers say 26-year-old Tyree Lamons Bell got into an argument with 25-year-old Arnieceia Milton's boyfriend back on Nov. 15, 2020.

Later that night, investigators say Bell drove by and fired shots from a car as Milton and her boyfriend were at an outdoor gathering on 16th Street South. The shooting killed Milton, who was a mother of two. Police say they believe she was a bystander in the whole situation and was not ever involved in the dispute.

The U.S. Marshals Service recently arrested Bell on an outstanding warrant. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Arnieceia Milton

