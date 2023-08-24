UCF police warn students about extortion incidents

Multiple incidents are currently being investigated by UCF police.

TAMPA, Florida — University of Central Florida police issued a warning on Thursday about an uptick in scams targeting students.

Police wrote in a statement that there have been several reports of students being extorted by unknown people online. The students were told explicit photos would be shared if they did not pay money or purchase gift cards.

"You should never share your personal or banking information with people you don’t know, and never send photographs to anyone that could be a source of embarrassment or harassment," UCF explained in the statement. "If you receive a text or email asking you to purchase gift cards or send money to someone you don’t know, ignore it and contact police.

"Do not click any links or respond to any messages or calls from these scammers."