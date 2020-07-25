10 frequently-asked questions about reopening Tampa Bay schools from coronavirus closures
We asked our Bay area school districts the same questions. Here's what we learned.
Florida schools are scrambling to figure out how to safely begin a new school year during a global pandemic.
The state has become a coronavirus hotspot. On Friday, it passed 400,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis wants parents to have the option to send their kids back for five-day-a-week, in-person learning. And, the Florida Department of Education has made clear that traditional school buildings must reopen for that purpose.
While parents in many districts will be able to choose alternate schooling options, including between variations on remote learning, this article seeks to answer questions for parents who choose a traditional in-person school option for their kids. Logistics will differ depending on where families live. And, that leaves many parents, who are leaning toward traditional schooling, with questions.
10 Tampa Bay compiled a list of 10 of the most frequently asked questions parents have expressed on social media. And, we emailed them to each of our local school districts. Some districts responded and pointed us to their websites. Two districts, Pasco and Sarasota, answered all our questions directly.
Scroll down for what we learned, broken up by county.
First, here were the questions we sent each district:
- Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?
- What will be different about gym, music and art classes?
- How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?
- What’s the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?
- How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?
- How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?
- If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?
- Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?
- Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?
- What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?
Chapter one: Citrus
A Citrus County School District spokesperson emailed us back on Tuesday and said she'd rather not answer any questions until after the school board's emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon. We will update this story when we hear back. In the meantime, we've been able to assemble some answers based on the information that has already been released.
During the Wednesday meeting, board members approved a plan to move the academic start date to Aug. 20 and require face coverings for all students and staff on buses and in classrooms when social distancing isn't possible.
1. Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?
They'll move from class-to-class. According, to the district's reopening plan, the school day "will follow the standard bell times and standard schedule that includes all the core classes and other subject areas."
2. What will be different about gym, music and art classes?
It's not yet clear.
3. How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?
According to the district's website: "Staff will clean frequently touched surfaces throughout the day. Schools will also be cleaned at the conclusion of each day. "
4. What’s the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?
The district hasn't said.
5. How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?
No academic change has been announced yet. It appears the district will follow a standard schedule. However, the district has said that cafeteria schedules will be adjusted to promote social distancing.
6. How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?
On its website, the district said: "In many school settings, students will be socially distanced to the fullest extent reasonably possible. Large group gatherings and physical interactions will be limited at all schools."
In school cafeterias, specifically, students will have food served to them rather than self-service, unidirectional seating will be arranged wherever possible and schedules will be shifted to have fewer students in the cafeterias at one time.
7. If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?
The school board is working with its attorney to develop an emergency policy to require masks on buses and in hallways whenever social distancing isn't possible. Children in second grade and younger will be exempt. The policy would initially be in place for 90 days.
8. Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?
Unclear.
9. Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?
"A continuous and consistent learning environment is best for student success. However, we understand that parents and students might have compelling reasons to seek a transition from one option to another, so we will provide opportunities to do so when available. For the sake of continuity, transfers from one learning option to another should occur after the completion of a semester," the district wrote on its website.
10. What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?
Here's the district's main phone line: 352-726-1931. Click here for a staff directory.
Chapter two: DeSoto
The Desoto County School District hasn't yet responded to our emailed questions. We were able to answer some questions with the information the district already has available online.
1. Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?
High school students will move from class-to-class with standard bell times and a standard schedule. For grades K-8, the district will operate with a cohort isolation model that allows students to spend time with the students in their classroom but limits interactions with students from other classes.
2. What will be different about gym, music and art classes?
While it's not entirely clear what differences students might expect, the district has said the number of students allowed in gymnasiums at once will be "significantly reduced."
3. How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?
While it's unclear when exactly these areas will be cleaned, the district has promised to increase cleaning protocols on all campuses, including replacing air filters "more frequently."
4. What’s the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?
N/A
5. How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?
It's unclear. According to its website, the district will follow standard bell times and a standard schedule.
6. How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?
"At the secondary level, each school will have a customized plan to discourage large gatherings of students in hallways and common areas, using clear communication and signage to reinforce the message. The number of students allowed in the cafeteria, media center and gymnasiums will be significantly reduced," the district writes on its website.
7. If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?
Face masks will be required on buses and highly encouraged at school. They must be provided by parents or guardians.
8. Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?
N/A
9. Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?
Selections are set in stone for the semester, and changes cannot be made until January, according to the district's website.
10. What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?
The district can be reached by calling 863-494-4222 or emailing info@desotoschools.com.
Chapter three: Hardee
The Hardee County School District hasn't yet responded to our email. On the district's website, parents were able to select the schooling option they wanted for their students, but there was no breakdown of exactly how traditional instruction would look.
The district's site said "enhanced health and safety precautions" would be in place.
Chapter four: Hernando
The Hernando County School District responded quickly to our email and directed us to its Return to School Update Center for answers to the questions below.
The district said some of the questions cannot be answered until the learning selection process is closed and school leaders can calculate how many kids are opting for traditional instruction.
Based on what we read in the update center, here's what we're able to say about the below questions:
1. Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?
Students will move from class-to-class, although the district says "movement will be organized and monitored for safety."
2. What will be different about gym, music and art classes?
School leaders are developing protocols for gyms and locker rooms. Hand sanitizer will be available at gym entrances.
3. How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?
In classrooms, all desks and chairs will be disinfected at least once daily. Common touchpoints like doorknobs and light switches will be cleaned "frequently" throughout the day. In restrooms and locker rooms, fixtures and touchpoints will be disinfected four times daily -- with complete general cleaning efforts at least once per day. Common areas like cafeterias and libraries will be disinfected at least once daily or between groups of occupants when possible. Common touchpoints in those areas will be sanitized frequently during the day.
4. What’s the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?
"Until we close our learning selection process...we will not know how many students plan to return to campus and how many will choose a virtual option and those results do affect class size questions," a district spokesperson told us.
5. How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?
N/A
6. How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?
Steps will be taken to promote social distancing in all of these areas. For instance, the cafeterias will have new procedures that reduce the number of students inside them.
7. If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?
If a tentative policy is approved, all staff and students would be required to wear masks when on Hernando County School District property. Students would not be required to wear masks during PE or recess if social distancing guidelines were being followed.
If the policy was approved, students who were not wearing a mask or face covering would get a verbal warning and receive a disposable face mask to put on. If there were further problems, parents would be contacted, and if necessary, a parent-teacher conference would be held to discuss next steps -- such as a possible transition to digital learning. Continued violations might result in suspension, at the discretion of a school administrator.
The school board says there would be exceptions for students who have documentation that says they are unable to wear a mask because of a medical condition or disability.
8. Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?
Hernando County school leaders say there will be staff trainings to help teachers and staffers recognize the signs of anxiety, grief and trauma in students. For students, mental health education will be part of their instruction, and mindfulness activities will be incorporated for elementary schoolers.
9. Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?
N/A
10. What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?
The district's reopening page is a good resource to understand the learning options available to students. There's also a section where you can ask your question directly to the district.
Chapter five: Highlands
Highlands County hasn't yet responded to our email. But, the district has a comprehensive Return to School Guide posted on its website. We've tried to answer the following questions based on that document.
1. Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?
Yes, secondary students will move from class-to-class. But, their work areas will be disinfected when that happens.
2. What will be different about gym, music and art classes?
Gym equipment will be disinfected after each use. Hand sanitizer will be available in the gyms, locker rooms and fine arts areas. Some gyms and auditoriums will be converted into classrooms. Daily enhanced cleaning will take place before, during and after school.
Physical education teachers are planning outside activities that promote social distancing to limit interactions students have with each other. The district is also considering limiting the number of students in gym class at one time.
3. How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?
Enhanced cleanings will occur before, during and after school. Restrooms will be routinely disinfected throughout the day, as will common touchpoints. Extra sanitizing is scheduled for "high traffic areas."
4. What’s the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?
N/A
5. How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?
N/A
6. How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?
Students will report directly to their classrooms or "designated area" when they arrive to help with social distancing. And, social distancing will be encouraged in all parts of the schools. Non-essential guests won't be permitted on campus.
7. If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?
Students and staff are strongly encouraged to wear face masks, but such coverings are not required. Extra face coverings will be available as needed, although everyone is encouraged to bring their own face coverings from home.
8. Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?
N/A
9. Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?
"A continuous and consistent learning environment is best for student success. However, we understand that parents and students might have compelling reasons to seek a transition from one option to another. Students may move from the face-to-face traditional model to Remote Online Learning, or vice versa, at any time. If a student chooses to move from Highlands Virtual School to one of the other models, or from one of the other models to Highlands Virtual School, that change must be made within 28 days from the start of the semester," the district wrote on its website.
10. What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?
The school district can be reached at 863-471-5555.
Chapter six: Hillsborough
A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County School District directed us to the district's FAQ page. We've searched through that document and compiled the below answers based on what it or the district's full reopening plan says.
1. Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?
"Students will physically see and interact with their teacher(s) and classmates and follow their class/course schedule each day at their school. This will include health and safety protocols to include social distancing, controlled movement and increased sanitation efforts."
2. What will be different about gym, music and art classes?
"Elective classes and special resource classes such as Physical Education, Art and Music will adhere to social distancing while limiting collaborative activity and shared resources."
3. How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?
Custodians will create a schedule for cleaning tables and classrooms throughout the day and efforts will be made to limit the sharing of anything.
"If items or equipment must be shared, cleaning of equipment must occur between students. Time for cleaning must be planned for between activities."
Schools will be cleaned each day, with a special focus on major touchpoints. If a positive case of coronavirus is identified, district staff will use an approved deep cleaning process to disinfect any areas deemed appropriate through contact tracing.
4. What’s the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?
N/A
5. How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?
"Students will practice social distancing from the arrival on campus through departure. Students will load on school buses from back to front, increasing social distancing and limiting exposure to others. Grab-and-go breakfasts will be available, and where possible eaten in classrooms in order to deter students from congregating in the lunchroom. Staggered release schedules may be utilized in an effort to decrease crowding."
6. How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?
Collaborative activities will be limited, and procedures will be put in place to create distance between students in all common areas like halls and gyms.
Students will be spaced apart in lunch lines, and lunches will be scheduled to limit the number of students in a single area at one time. They will have a designated lunch area each day, and there will be designated spots for students with underlying health conditions to limit their exposure to other students.
7. If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?
"Students, staff, vendors and visitors will be required to wear face coverings on campus when social distancing is not possible. Students shall wear these face coverings during extracurricular activities, as well as on school buses. Masks provided: Staff members and students will receive an allotted number of reusable cloth masks from the district on the first day of school to ensure each person on campus is following proper safety precautions. If a staff member or student forgets or loses the mask, a disposable one will be provided for the day. School administration or staff will be stationed at entry points throughout each campus to remind students to wear face coverings prior to entering campus. In instances where reusable masks are left at home, a disposable mask will be provided for the day. Students who repeatedly do not wear a mask on school grounds will be educated on their importance while faculty will work to use restorative practices to encourage students to utilize a mask. Each school will have a COVID Point Person to work on compliance issues at the school level."
8. Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?
"Students, staff and families have encountered additional stress and anxiety over these past few months. Hillsborough County Public Schools has provided a Mental Health Hotline to help families deal with the added uncertainty of COVID-19 and eLearning. That hotline will remain in place. The number is 813-272-4787."
The district will be working to triage needs and provide support to families and teachers, modify schedules as needed, consult with school-based teams on mental health, respond with its crisis intervention team as needed, enhance partnerships with mental health professionals and provide a blended model of mental health services.
"The School Board has approved Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, Inc. to serve as the managing entity of contracted community providers, who will deliver evidence-based mental health services to students including: mental health assessments, mental health and co-occurring diagnoses, mental health interventions (including transport to crisis care as needed), mental health treatments, mental health transition/recovery supports, and telehealth services. Parents may contact their school's Student Services team to inquire about our community partnerships and explore other possible agencies that may be available to assist students with mental health concerns. Through our mental health plan, the district will break down barriers that may exist with students and families receiving services, including insurance issues, high co-pays, and accessing important services that may not be available with other agencies. Our contracted community mental health providers include Chrysalis, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, DACCO, Gracepoint, HEADS, Northside, and Success for Kids and Families "
9. Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?
"When making a selection, parents are committing to at least one full semester of instruction. Our district will work with families to make accommodations in extenuating circumstances during the first semester."
10. What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?
The district can be reached at 813-272-4000. Many other questions are already answered here.
Chapter seven: Manatee
The Manatee County School District hasn't yet responded to our email. We've attempted to answer some of the below questions based on the information available on the district's website.
1. Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?
Students will move from class-to-class, following a traditional schedule.
2. What will be different about gym, music and art classes?
N/A
3. How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?
N/A
4. What’s the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?
N/A
5. How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?
N/A
6. How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?
"Most classes will come to the cafeteria using CDC guidelines for social distancing. Students will be brought in by classes or in small groups and some may return to their classroom to eat their lunch."
7. If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?
"Face masks or shields are required when students and employees are in school district buildings or on school buses. Face masks or shields will also be worn when outside on school grounds or property unless students are participating in recess, physical education or some other organized outdoors activity where social distancing is practiced. Cloth masks will be provided to all faculty, staff and students. Students should follow dress code rules for face mask coverings in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct and Board Policies."
Exceptions for students with medical conditions will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. The district urges parents to contact their childrens' schools for more information.
8. Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?
N/A
9. Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?
"Yes, on a quarterly basis. All instructional plans will follow the same curriculum guides, standards and pairings. Parents can move their student from one plan to another quarterly. To make such a change, parents must contact their school. Please note: any changes to the instructional plans will be made by the individual school and based upon enrollment and availability. There is no guarantee a student will continue with the same teacher if they switch to a different instructional option."
10. What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?
The school district can be reached at 941-708-8770.
Chapter eight: Pasco
The Pasco County School District responded to every one of our questions by email. Here's exactly what district spokesperson Stephen Hegarty told us.
1. Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?
Elementary will remain – most of the day – in their classroom. Middle and high school will move from class to class.
2. What will be different about gym, music and art classes?
We expect to offer non-core classes. As with other classes, we will require masks (not when kids are actively exercising) and encourage social distancing. We also will prevent students from sharing materials, such as musical instruments or art supplies.
3. How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?
The best answer is simply to say cleaning will be an ongoing process. The playground will get cleaned after a class of kids uses it. Desks at the secondary level will be cleaned more frequently than elementary school students because of the turnover of students.
4. What’s the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?
There has been no change to the state’s class size limitations. The actual size of each classroom will vary. That’s one of the reasons we asked parents and teachers to declare their intent, so we could work through the staffing challenges, which will determine class sizes, etc.
5. How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?
At some schools we anticipate staggered bells due to the issue of common areas that tend to be crowded during class changes. That will not necessarily be the case at all schools.
6. How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?
We will have established traffic patterns, reinforced by arrow decals on the floors – like you see in stores. As for lunchrooms, we will provide more opportunities for students to eat outside. That will help keep students spread out to the extent possible. At the elementary school level, students will be eating with the students in their cohort.
7. If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?
We plan to educate students and reinforce the message constantly. In the vast majority of cases, we do not plan to discipline students for not wearing a mask. With younger kids especially, we will have to be patient and educate them. The only scenario where we might have to take a hard line is where a student absolutely refuses to wear a mask. After working with the student, we would reach out to the parent. If we make no headway, our last resort would be to transfer the students to one of the online options.
8. Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?
Our teachers are trained in something called Social Emotional Learning, which means they look for signs that students are struggling, with any kind of stress related to home or school and know how to deal with it. This will be even more important in this environment.
9. Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?
Yes. But we are encouraging parents to stick with their choice for the semester. But we understand there will be cases where we will have to be flexible to meet the student’s needs.
10. What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?
We use a tool called Let’s Talk. There is a green Submit a Question button on every schools’ website and on our ReOpening page, under the FAQs. Thousands of people have submitted comments or questions to Let’s Talk. It’s a good tool because you can send it directly to the school or the department where you need an answer. And if you don’t know where to send it, you can submit it to General Questions, and then I or someone else answers it or forwards it to the right person.
Chapter nine: Pinellas
Pinellas County hasn't yet responded to our email, but we found answers to most of our questions on the district's website and in its reopening plan.
1. Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?
Students will move from class-to-class, but efforts will be made to promote social distancing. In some cases, schedules will be set in ways to reduce the volume of traffic in hallways.
2. What will be different about gym, music and art classes?
When it comes to band, orchestra, chorus and drama programs, a greater focus will be placed on instrument care and hygiene. Performers may do more smaller ensemble work and independent learning this fall. And performances may be streamed or recorded rather than attended in-person. Rooms will be rearranged to promote social distancing.
Physical education classes will be conducted outside when possible, and high-contact activities will be reduced or eliminated. Teachers will have students focus on individual skills and fitness as opposed to gameplay. Masks and face coverings don't need to be worn outside when social distancing is possible.
Locker rooms won't be used, and students won't need to change into "PE clothing" to participate in gym class. Weight rooms will remain closed for now.
3. How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?
Classrooms, computer labs, media centers and workroom will be wiped down and sanitized daily/nightly, according to the district's cleaning plan.
4. What’s the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?
There's not a single number. But, the district does address this topic on its website.
"In all classrooms and shops, non-essential furniture will be removed, and a maximum capacity will be established based on size and spacing needed for proper social distancing. In instances when equipment must be shared, cleaning must occur on a frequent basis, between students and will need to be planned for by teachers. Project group sizes will be limited; and shop schedules will be developed to reduce the number of students in a shop at one time. Gloves and masks/face coverings will be required in all shop areas," according to the district's reopening plan.
5. How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?
Lunch and shop schedules are being altered to limit the number of people in one place at the same time. Parent meetings and conferences will be scheduled to occur virtually.
6. How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?
"In order to minimize crowding, lunch and break periods will be staggered and a limited number of tables and chairs will be available in dining areas and outdoor spaces. The cafeteria will offer more 'grab and go' meals to reduce the number of students dining together, and common areas will be cleaned and sanitized between lunch periods."
As mentioned above, gym classes will be held outside as much as possible, and students will focus more on personal fitness than group physical education activities.
7. If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?
The district's reopening plan doesn't address enforcement, but it does explain a lot about face coverings, which don't need to be worn when social distancing is possible.
"As social distancing is not possible at all times throughout a day, all employees and students must have a mask/face covering with them at all times. The district will issue five cloth masks to each staff member and student at the beginning of the school year. Masks/face coverings must be worn by all students, staff and individuals on campus, to the maximum extent possible, in hallways, common areas, classrooms, cafeterias (when not eating), during small group instruction, and anywhere social distancing is not possible.
- Students and staff will receive instruction on the proper way to wear a mask/face covering.
- Masks/face coverings must adhere to standards as outlined in the student dress code
- Student’s name must be written in permanent ink on their mask or face covering to avoid cross-contamination
- Individuals (students or staff) who have a medical condition that does not allow for wearing a mask must provide medical documentation
The district understands that social distancing may not be possible on buses. Given the space and time restrictions of bus transportation, masks/face coverings must be worn by all students and employees on the bus."
8. Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?
N/A
9. Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?
In its reopening plan, the district indicates there will be "limited opportunities and circumstances to change your choice for the first quarter of the school year. As a district, we want to ensure we can provide all these learning options with high levels of quality. Multiple changes and changes during the quarter impact the ability to schedule and offer the consistent and robust selections we want to provide all our families."
10. What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?
The Pinellas County School District can be reached at 727-588-6000.
Find the latest updates here.
Chapter ten: Polk
A Polk County Public Schools spokesperson pointed us to the district's reopening page, which can be found here. We've used that information as the basis for the answers we've assembled below.
1. Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?
Students will move from class-to-class, but efforts will be made to minimize interactions with various groups.
"Protocols for social distancing, traffic patterns to minimize exposure, as well as various health and safety daily pre-screening will also be followed."
2. What will be different about gym, music and art classes?
Hand sanitizer will be available in the gyms.
3. How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?
The district has created cleaning schedules for ongoing disinfection of high-touch items and areas, including desks.
"Custodial personnel use an EPA-approved disinfectant for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), and will increase the frequency of disinfection during high-density times. Deep cleaning in response to a confirmed or suspected case will occur per CDC and the Florida Department of Education guidelines. Contracted services for additional support will be used, if necessary."
4. What’s the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?
N/A
5. How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?
The district's website says protocols affecting hallway traffic patterns will be in place to help promote social distancing. Families may also notice staggered loading areas for arrival and dismissal at school.
6. How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?
As for cafeterias: "At times, students may be required to eat in their classrooms. Additionally, grab-and-go lunch service, utilizing outdoor seating where feasible, social distancing in lines and dining, hand sanitizing stations, and disposable items will be used."
Hallway traffic pattern protocols will help promote social distancing there.
7. If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?
"Face coverings are recommended for students in pre-K, kindergarten, and first grade, when feasible. Students in second through 12th grade will be required to wear face coverings."
It's not clear how the rule will be enforced, but the district's website does explain exemptions to the rule: "To be medically exempt from wearing a face covering, a student will need to provide a note from their doctor on the medical practice’s letterhead. Age or grade exemptions may be established by the school district, based on advice from the Polk County Health Department. A doctor’s note will not be required in those cases. All students who fall within the recommended age/grade categories will automatically be exempted from wearing a face covering. More guidance will be issued when it is available."
8. Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?
N/A
9. Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?
N/A
10. What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?
The district can be reached at: 863-534-0500.
Chapter eleven: Sarasota
The Sarasota County School District replied to our email with answers to every question. The responses below are directly from a district spokesperson.
1. Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?
This is still being determined – our survey to parents/guardians closed on Monday and schools have not yet received data to further refine their planning.
2. What will be different about gym, music and art classes?
The majority of electives are still being determined. Please reference the Extracurricular Activities/Athletics section of our school reopening FAQs -- #6 addresses PE.
3. How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?
Please reference the Health and Safety section of our school reopening FAQs #13.
4. What’s the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?
In general, occupancy in each classroom or work room varies greatly depending on code. Social distancing will be a primary objective in classrooms, and desks will be spaced 6 feet apart to the greatest extent possible based on class size and space. Social distancing cannot be guaranteed and is dependent on the numbers of students and staff in any location at a given time. Students will be required to wear a face covering at all times.
5. How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?
Schedule configurations are still being determined. Again, our survey to parents/guardians closed on Monday, and schools have not yet received data to further refine their planning.
6. How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?
Every effort will be made to provide for social distancing across all school settings based on public health guidance; however, social distancing is difficult in certain situations, including mealtimes.
7. If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?
Please reference the Health and Safety section of our school reopening FAQs #1.
8. Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?
Please reference the Mental Wellness section of our school reopening FAQs.
9. Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?
Please reference the Instructional Options section of our school reopening FAQs #12.
10. What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?
Families should call or email their schools about school-specific questions. The district will also be updating its school reopening FAQs often as new questions are shared with us and we are able to provide answers. The district can also be reached on social media – our traditional public schools also have Facebook pages.
Find the latest updates here.
