10 frequently-asked questions about reopening Tampa Bay schools from coronavirus closures

We asked our Bay area school districts the same questions. Here's what we learned.

What’s the best way for families to quickly reach their respective school or district with questions or concerns about reopening?

Will families be able to switch their child to e-learning or virtual school after the school year starts if they don’t feel comfortable being in a physical classroom?

Going back to school under normal circumstances is stressful enough. What resources are available for students, teachers and staff who feel overwhelmed by new health and safety precautions or who just need a break?

If your district is requiring face masks, how will that rule be enforced? And where and when can students remove their masks?

How are schedules being adjusted to allow for social distancing?

What will be different about gym, music and art classes?

Will students stay in one classroom all day or move from class to class?

First, here were the questions we sent each district:

Scroll down for what we learned, broken up by county.

10 Tampa Bay compiled a list of 10 of the most frequently asked questions parents have expressed on social media. And, we emailed them to each of our local school districts. Some districts responded and pointed us to their websites. Two districts, Pasco and Sarasota, answered all our questions directly.

While parents in many districts will be able to choose alternate schooling options, including between variations on remote learning, this article seeks to answer questions for parents who choose a traditional in-person school option for their kids. Logistics will differ depending on where families live. And, that leaves many parents, who are leaning toward traditional schooling, with questions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants parents to have the option to send their kids back for five-day-a-week, in-person learning. And, the Florida Department of Education has made clear that traditional school buildings must reopen for that purpose.

The state has become a coronavirus hotspot. On Friday, it passed 400,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

Florida schools are scrambling to figure out how to safely begin a new school year during a global pandemic.

10.

"A continuous and consistent learning environment is best for student success. However, we understand that parents and students might have compelling reasons to seek a transition from one option to another, so we will provide opportunities to do so when available. For the sake of continuity, transfers from one learning option to another should occur after the completion of a semester," the district wrote on its website.

9.

8.

The school board is working with its attorney to develop an emergency policy to require masks on buses and in hallways whenever social distancing isn't possible. Children in second grade and younger will be exempt. The policy would initially be in place for 90 days.

7.

In school cafeterias, specifically, students will have food served to them rather than self-service, unidirectional seating will be arranged wherever possible and schedules will be shifted to have fewer students in the cafeterias at one time.

On its website, the district said: "In many school settings, students will be socially distanced to the fullest extent reasonably possible. Large group gatherings and physical interactions will be limited at all schools."

No academic change has been announced yet. It appears the district will follow a standard schedule. However, the district has said that cafeteria schedules will be adjusted to promote social distancing.

5.

According to the district's website: "Staff will clean frequently touched surfaces throughout the day. Schools will also be cleaned at the conclusion of each day. "

2.

They'll move from class-to-class. According, to the district's reopening plan, the school day "will follow the standard bell times and standard schedule that includes all the core classes and other subject areas."

1.

During the Wednesday meeting, board members approved a plan to move the academic start date to Aug. 20 and require face coverings for all students and staff on buses and in classrooms when social distancing isn't possible.

A Citrus County School District spokesperson emailed us back on Tuesday and said she'd rather not answer any questions until after the school board's emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon. We will update this story when we hear back. In the meantime, we've been able to assemble some answers based on the information that has already been released.

10.

Selections are set in stone for the semester, and changes cannot be made until January, according to the district's website.

9.

8.

Face masks will be required on buses and highly encouraged at school. They must be provided by parents or guardians.

7.

"At the secondary level, each school will have a customized plan to discourage large gatherings of students in hallways and common areas, using clear communication and signage to reinforce the message. The number of students allowed in the cafeteria, media center and gymnasiums will be significantly reduced," the district writes on its website.

It's unclear. According to its website, the district will follow standard bell times and a standard schedule.

5.

While it's unclear when exactly these areas will be cleaned, the district has promised to increase cleaning protocols on all campuses, including replacing air filters "more frequently."

While it's not entirely clear what differences students might expect, the district has said the number of students allowed in gymnasiums at once will be "significantly reduced."

2.

High school students will move from class-to-class with standard bell times and a standard schedule. For grades K-8, the district will operate with a cohort isolation model that allows students to spend time with the students in their classroom but limits interactions with students from other classes.

1.

The Desoto County School District hasn't yet responded to our emailed questions. We were able to answer some questions with the information the district already has available online.

The district's site said "enhanced health and safety precautions" would be in place.

The Hardee County School District hasn't yet responded to our email. On the district's website, parents were able to select the schooling option they wanted for their students, but there was no breakdown of exactly how traditional instruction would look.

The district's reopening page is a good resource to understand the learning options available to students. There's also a section where you can ask your question directly to the district.

10.

9.

Hernando County school leaders say there will be staff trainings to help teachers and staffers recognize the signs of anxiety, grief and trauma in students. For students, mental health education will be part of their instruction, and mindfulness activities will be incorporated for elementary schoolers.

8.

The school board says there would be exceptions for students who have documentation that says they are unable to wear a mask because of a medical condition or disability.

If the policy was approved, students who were not wearing a mask or face covering would get a verbal warning and receive a disposable face mask to put on. If there were further problems, parents would be contacted, and if necessary, a parent-teacher conference would be held to discuss next steps -- such as a possible transition to digital learning. Continued violations might result in suspension, at the discretion of a school administrator.

If a tentative policy is approved, all staff and students would be required to wear masks when on Hernando County School District property. Students would not be required to wear masks during PE or recess if social distancing guidelines were being followed.

7.

Steps will be taken to promote social distancing in all of these areas. For instance, the cafeterias will have new procedures that reduce the number of students inside them.

5.

"Until we close our learning selection process...we will not know how many students plan to return to campus and how many will choose a virtual option and those results do affect class size questions," a district spokesperson told us.

In classrooms, all desks and chairs will be disinfected at least once daily. Common touchpoints like doorknobs and light switches will be cleaned "frequently" throughout the day. In restrooms and locker rooms, fixtures and touchpoints will be disinfected four times daily -- with complete general cleaning efforts at least once per day. Common areas like cafeterias and libraries will be disinfected at least once daily or between groups of occupants when possible. Common touchpoints in those areas will be sanitized frequently during the day.

School leaders are developing protocols for gyms and locker rooms. Hand sanitizer will be available at gym entrances.

2.

Students will move from class-to-class, although the district says "movement will be organized and monitored for safety."

1.

Based on what we read in the update center, here's what we're able to say about the below questions:

The district said some of the questions cannot be answered until the learning selection process is closed and school leaders can calculate how many kids are opting for traditional instruction.

The Hernando County School District responded quickly to our email and directed us to its Return to School Update Center for answers to the questions below.

10.

"A continuous and consistent learning environment is best for student success. However, we understand that parents and students might have compelling reasons to seek a transition from one option to another. Students may move from the face-to-face traditional model to Remote Online Learning, or vice versa, at any time. If a student chooses to move from Highlands Virtual School to one of the other models, or from one of the other models to Highlands Virtual School, that change must be made within 28 days from the start of the semester," the district wrote on its website.

9.

8.

Students and staff are strongly encouraged to wear face masks, but such coverings are not required. Extra face coverings will be available as needed, although everyone is encouraged to bring their own face coverings from home.

7.

Students will report directly to their classrooms or "designated area" when they arrive to help with social distancing. And, social distancing will be encouraged in all parts of the schools. Non-essential guests won't be permitted on campus.

5.

Enhanced cleanings will occur before, during and after school. Restrooms will be routinely disinfected throughout the day, as will common touchpoints. Extra sanitizing is scheduled for "high traffic areas."

Physical education teachers are planning outside activities that promote social distancing to limit interactions students have with each other. The district is also considering limiting the number of students in gym class at one time.

Gym equipment will be disinfected after each use. Hand sanitizer will be available in the gyms, locker rooms and fine arts areas. Some gyms and auditoriums will be converted into classrooms. Daily enhanced cleaning will take place before, during and after school.

2.

Yes, secondary students will move from class-to-class. But, their work areas will be disinfected when that happens.

1.

Highlands County hasn't yet responded to our email. But, the district has a comprehensive Return to School Guide posted on its website. We've tried to answer the following questions based on that document.

Chapter six : Hillsborough

A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County School District directed us to the district's FAQ page. We've searched through that document and compiled the below answers based on what it or the district's full reopening plan says.

1.

"Students will physically see and interact with their teacher(s) and classmates and follow their class/course schedule each day at their school. This will include health and safety protocols to include social distancing, controlled movement and increased sanitation efforts."

2.

"Elective classes and special resource classes such as Physical Education, Art and Music will adhere to social distancing while limiting collaborative activity and shared resources."

3. How often will shared desks, workstations and classrooms be cleaned?

Custodians will create a schedule for cleaning tables and classrooms throughout the day and efforts will be made to limit the sharing of anything.

"If items or equipment must be shared, cleaning of equipment must occur between students. Time for cleaning must be planned for between activities."

Schools will be cleaned each day, with a special focus on major touchpoints. If a positive case of coronavirus is identified, district staff will use an approved deep cleaning process to disinfect any areas deemed appropriate through contact tracing.

4. What's the maximum number of students allowed in a classroom?

N/A

5.

"Students will practice social distancing from the arrival on campus through departure. Students will load on school buses from back to front, increasing social distancing and limiting exposure to others. Grab-and-go breakfasts will be available, and where possible eaten in classrooms in order to deter students from congregating in the lunchroom. Staggered release schedules may be utilized in an effort to decrease crowding."

6. How will social distancing work in hallways, gyms and lunchrooms?

Collaborative activities will be limited, and procedures will be put in place to create distance between students in all common areas like halls and gyms.

Students will be spaced apart in lunch lines, and lunches will be scheduled to limit the number of students in a single area at one time. They will have a designated lunch area each day, and there will be designated spots for students with underlying health conditions to limit their exposure to other students.

7.

"Students, staff, vendors and visitors will be required to wear face coverings on campus when social distancing is not possible. Students shall wear these face coverings during extracurricular activities, as well as on school buses. Masks provided: Staff members and students will receive an allotted number of reusable cloth masks from the district on the first day of school to ensure each person on campus is following proper safety precautions. If a staff member or student forgets or loses the mask, a disposable one will be provided for the day. School administration or staff will be stationed at entry points throughout each campus to remind students to wear face coverings prior to entering campus. In instances where reusable masks are left at home, a disposable mask will be provided for the day. Students who repeatedly do not wear a mask on school grounds will be educated on their importance while faculty will work to use restorative practices to encourage students to utilize a mask. Each school will have a COVID Point Person to work on compliance issues at the school level."

8.

"Students, staff and families have encountered additional stress and anxiety over these past few months. Hillsborough County Public Schools has provided a Mental Health Hotline to help families deal with the added uncertainty of COVID-19 and eLearning. That hotline will remain in place. The number is 813-272-4787."

The district will be working to triage needs and provide support to families and teachers, modify schedules as needed, consult with school-based teams on mental health, respond with its crisis intervention team as needed, enhance partnerships with mental health professionals and provide a blended model of mental health services.

"The School Board has approved Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, Inc. to serve as the managing entity of contracted community providers, who will deliver evidence-based mental health services to students including: mental health assessments, mental health and co-occurring diagnoses, mental health interventions (including transport to crisis care as needed), mental health treatments, mental health transition/recovery supports, and telehealth services. Parents may contact their school's Student Services team to inquire about our community partnerships and explore other possible agencies that may be available to assist students with mental health concerns. Through our mental health plan, the district will break down barriers that may exist with students and families receiving services, including insurance issues, high co-pays, and accessing important services that may not be available with other agencies. Our contracted community mental health providers include Chrysalis, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, DACCO, Gracepoint, HEADS, Northside, and Success for Kids and Families "

9.

"When making a selection, parents are committing to at least one full semester of instruction. Our district will work with families to make accommodations in extenuating circumstances during the first semester."

10.

The district can be reached at 813-272-4000. Many other questions are already answered here.