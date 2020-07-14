Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts

Many reopening plans let families choose from in-person and virtual learning options.

School districts around Tampa Bay are discussing and finalizing their plans to reopen schools in the fall.

Reopening schools is a priority for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has emphasized the importance of in-person learning and claimed that putting kids back in the classroom is "low risk" when it comes to spreading COVID-19.

Many of the reopening plans for Tampa Bay districts offer choices for parents. Some allow families to choose to keep kids home, enroll in virtual or e-learning or participate in hybrid schooling.

Here's where to finds reopening plans for each school district:

Citrus County

Families have two options for the 2020-21 school year:

Return to campuses for in-person learning with added health and safety precautions

Enroll full-time in Citrus Virtual School

The district says July 17 is the last day to enroll in Citrus Virtual School.

The School Board holds a meeting 4-7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss any updates to reopening plans.

Find reopening plans here.

Hernando County

The Hernando County School Board voted last month to approve the district's return to school plan. The plan serves as a guide for students to return safely and outlines how campuses will look come August -- detailing everything from buses and school lunches to sick students and guidance about travel.

The district says if there are education changes at the state level, then its plan will change to align with those. Hernando was the first district in the Tampa Bay area to finalize school reopening plans.

The district will have several options for families:

In-school learning

Virtual learning

Proposed: Digital home learning, which will be reviewed during the July 20 school board meeting

Find reopening plans here.

Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County School District has several models for reopening, including back to school as normal with health and safety changes as well as a hybrid rotational model blending in-classroom instruction with e-learning.

The superintendent says the district won't pick just one model. But, virtual learning and e-learning will be available for all students.

The deadline to enroll for Hillsborough Virtual K-12 is July 24.

Find reopening plans here.

Manatee County

The district updated its proposed reopening plans after receiving more than 21,000 survey responses from parents, employees and citizens.

The most recent proposal has face mask requirements for everyone inside all school and district buildings as well as on school transportation.

Families will also get to choose between on-campus learning and eLearning Manatee.

The school board will officially vote on the plans during a school board meeting at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Find reopening plans here.

Pasco County

Pasco County offers three options for families:

Traditional: On-campus learning

mySchool Online: Virtual learning with a connection the school in which a student is enrolled

Virtual School: Pasco eSchool with flexible learning with Pasco County teachers

The deadline to choose an option was July 8, but families who didn't pick an option can stay with Traditional learning or call their school to make their choice known.

Find reopening plans here.

Pinellas County

Pinellas released its reopening plans on Tuesday during a board meeting.

Last month, the district released the results of a return-to-school survey after receiving more than 43,000 responses from parents, students, employees and community members.

About 46 percent of respondents said come August, they would be most interested in returning to face-to-face school instruction with CDC health and safety measures in place.

Find the latest updates here.

Polk County

The first order of business during Tuesday's school board meeting was an emergency order to consider delaying the start of school. Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd asked the board to consider delaying the first day to Aug. 24 for students and Aug. 17 for teachers.

The board will vote on the emergency order Tuesday evening.

The reopening plans offer three options for families:

Traditional learning

E-learning

Polk Virtual School

Find reopening plans here.

Sarasota County

The district's reopening planning task force has been meeting in smaller groups to prepare the next round of revised guidelines. The board will next address reopening plans during Tuesday's meeting.

Find the latest updates and surveys for families and employees here.

