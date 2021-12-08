Manatee Early Learning Coalition awarded $30,000 grant for new mobile classroom

The new mobile classroom will be built from a school bus donated to the ELC and will be made accessible to disabled students.

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County (ELC) was awarded a $30,000 grant to create the new "STEAM Machine" mobile classroom.

The STEAM Machine, which will be constructed from a school bus, will help increase ELC's educational fleet to six mobile classrooms.

"This investment will allow us to introduce even more Manatee County students to this valuable STEAM learning tool," ELC Chief Executive Officer Paul Sharff said in a statement.

"When students participate in activities that combine different elements of STEAM, they develop problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration, planning, and observation skills under the umbrella of the creative process."

