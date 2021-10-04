Reports: Florida could be leaving $2.3 billion in federal funding for schools on the table, feds say

Florida is the only state that has not submitted a plan to receive the federal funds for education.

Florida schools are in jeopardy of losing more than $2.3 billion in federal funding, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

That's because the Florida Department of Education reportedly has failed to submit a plan for that money by the deadline.

According to WPLG, in a letter sent Monday to Florida DOE Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the U.S. Department of Education said the Sunshine State is the only state to not submit a plan for using the rest of its more than $7 billion funding allotment in schools.

The plan is supposed to detail how the state intends to spend the money.

The plan was due in June. Florida missed out on that deadline, and the state has missed two additional deadline extensions, according to the DOE.

States received two-thirds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funding up front under the American Rescue Plan passed in March. The remaining third was to be awarded only after states received approval from the U.S. Department of Education.

In Florida’s case, $4.6 billion in ESSER funding has been awarded. But because the state failed to submit a plan for approval to the U.S. Department of Education by June 7, more than $2.3 billion in additional funding is being held up.

"FDOE’s delay raises significant concerns because of the unnecessary uncertainty it is creating for school districts across the State and because it is hindering their ability to confidently plan for how to use these funds to address the needs of students," Ian Rosenblum, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Programs for the U.S. Department of Education, wrote in the letter, according to The Miami Herald.

Only recently was Florida approved for more than $1 billion in federal relief funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program will give a one-time grant of $375 per child to each family that qualifies.

Before submitting a plan, Florida was one of the only states that didn't apply for the program, which helps to provide food to students.

To date, Florida has received nearly $13.4 billion from the U.S. Department of Education's Education Stabilization Fund (ESF). As of Oct. 5, slightly less than $3.2 billion has been spent.