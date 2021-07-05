Here's which Tampa Bay schools are closed due to Tropical Storm Elsa

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida, including Tampa Bay.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba, there are some Tampa Bay counties under a state of emergency as parts of the region may feel potential impacts of the storm.

As a result, some school districts have announced closures:

Citrus County School District: No announcement has been made yet.

Hardee County Schools announced it will be closed on Tuesday, July 6th due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

Hernando County School District: No announcement has been made yet.

Highlands County School District: No announcement has been made yet.

Hillsborough County Public Schools: No announcement has been made yet.

Manatee County School District: No announcement has been made yet.

Pasco County School District: No announcement has been made yet.

Pinellas County Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. All summer programming, including after-school programs and school-related activities, are canceled for those days.

Polk County School District: No announcement has been made yet.

Sarasota County School Board: No announcement has been made yet.

The University of South Florida will go remote on Tuesday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Elsa. The university says it encourages instructors to be flexible in cases where power outages may occur and prevent students from being online. In-person classes are expected to resume on Wednesday.