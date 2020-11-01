POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of teachers, parents and educators are heading to the state capital Monday for a "Take on Tallahassee" rally.

They're heading that way to demand school funding and better pay.

Florida ranks number 46 in the country for teacher pay, according to the Florida Education Association.

Teachers from Polk County schools will be attending the rally, but the school district says classes will go on as normal. If there are any changes to class schedules, they will be posted on the Polk County Public School's website.

Polk County Public School's website reads at the top that they are preparing for a higher than normal amount of teachers to be gone Monday for the rally.

More information on the teacher's rally can be found online.

Last year, Florida Governor Ron Desantis said he planned on raising the salary for teachers to $47,500 which would make Florida number two in the country for highest base pay in classrooms.

