Hillsborough County School Board votes 6-1 to comply with state's order, renews 4 charter schools

This comes after the state questioned whether the school district might have broken the law by not giving the schools 90-days’ notice.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday to comply with state orders and renew four charter schools' contracts.

Hillsborough County school district leaders initially planned to not renew contracts with Woodmont, South Shore, Pivot, and Kids Community College High School, which are four of the district’s 52 charter schools.

A letter from Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran had questioned whether the school district might have broken the law by not giving the schools a 90-days’ notice. But a spokesperson for the district says their lawyers had determined that rule did not apply to these four schools.

Parents, teachers and even some students addressed the board. Several called the district’s decision disruptive, egregious and rooted in politics and finances.

District leaders say they made the choice because of school performance issues and failure to meet federal guidelines.