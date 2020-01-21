TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board is expected to vote on a new superintendent on Tuesday.
The three finalists are scheduled to have their final interviews this afternoon.
The finalists are Addison Davis, current superintendent of Clay County schools.
Dr. Peter Licata, current regional superintendent for Palm Beach County and Dr. Don Haddad, current superintendent in Longmont, Colorado.
Here's how the school board members scored each candidate's interview last week:
