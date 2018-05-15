TAMPA, Fla. — Is there finally hope that Hillsborough teachers could see a pay hike?

Negotiations have gone nowhere for months with the union and district at odds over a promised $4,000 raise roughly 5,000 qualified teachers have waited three years to receive.

Hillsborough County School District Superintendent Jeff Eakins has a plan to make teacher raises possible again.

But there’s a catch.

The plan calls for the elimination of more than 800 positions to get to that point, including:

13 district administration positions (4 1/2 percent decrease)

15 school administration positions (2 percent decrease)

229 support staff positions (2 1/2 percent decrease)

581 instructional positions (4 percent decrease)

The entire plan cuts the district's workforce from 25,173 to 24,335.

Union leaders have leveled criticisms at the district that they continue to keep administrative positions while cutting teachers and pay, but this report says these planned cuts, combined with cuts since 2016, amount to the elimination of “22 percent of all our district administrator positions.”

Eliminations at the administrative level mean structural changes for the district. The superintendents' chief of staff position will be eliminated as will two assistant superintendent positions.

District spending has exceeded revenue by as much as $130 million, according to the report, which says the district is now on track to end that trend by next year.

What is unclear is whether these cuts will amount to enough to fulfill the promised $4,000 pay raise to qualifying teachers.

The presentation also details how the district plans to manage 49 underperforming schools as part of it's 'Achievement Zone.'

Eakins, who will present the plan to the school board Tuesday afternoon, plans to speak with media about the plan later this morning.

