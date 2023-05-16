Manatee School Board to select new superintendent

The new superintendent will replace outgoing Superintendent Cynthia Saunders.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County School Board members are set to choose a new superintendent during a Tuesday morning meeting.

It's expected to begin at 10 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center, located at 215 Manatee Avenue West.

The new leader will replace outgoing Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, who announced her retirement in October 2022 after 34 years in public education. She served as the Manatee Schools superintendent for the past five years, the district said.

People interested in watching the selection can visit manateeschools.net.

The school district detailed the superintendent finalists, all of whom participated in televised interviews last Wednesday: