Manatee School Board to select new superintendent

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County School Board members are set to choose a new superintendent during a Tuesday morning meeting.
It's expected to begin at 10 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center, located at 215 Manatee Avenue West.
The new leader will replace outgoing Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, who announced her retirement in October 2022 after 34 years in public education. She served as the Manatee Schools superintendent for the past five years, the district said.
People interested in watching the selection can visit manateeschools.net.
The school district detailed the superintendent finalists, all of whom participated in televised interviews last Wednesday:
- Scott J. Schneider – Mr. Schnieder has served as Chief of Schools in Duval County from 2021 to the present. Prior to that he served as the Region Superintendent of High and Alternative Schools and as a high school principal in Duval County.
- Dr. Jason C. Wysong – Dr. Wysong has served as Deputy Superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools from 2021 to the present. Prior to that, he served as Executive Director of Instructional Excellence & System Equity and Executive Director of Education Pathways & Strategic Partnerships in Seminole County.
- Doug Wagner – Mr. Wagner has served as Deputy Superintendent of Operations for the School District of Manatee County from 2018 to the present. Prior to that, he served as Executive Director of Adult, Career and Technical Education and Executive Director of Manatee Technical College in Manatee County.