School District of Manatee County superintendent announces retirement

Cynthia Saunders has been the superintendent for the last five years.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — After 34 years in public education, Manatee County's superintendent announced Friday she would be retiring at the end of the school year.

Cynthia Saunders has been the superintendent for the last five years. But now she says her last day is officially set for Friday, June 30, 2023, according to a news release.

“It has been the pinnacle of my career to serve as the Superintendent in Manatee County,” Saunders said. “While we have been through some historic challenges – including a global pandemic, massive changes to school security in the wake of the Parkland tragedy, and most recently Hurricane Ian – working closely with our school board members we have also recorded some historic accomplishments.

"Our academic ranking amongst the state’s 67 school districts is at its highest level ever, and so is our school district’s fund balance. And, thanks to our parents and community partners, the citizens of Manatee County overwhelmingly approved renewal of the additional millage in November 2021, which provides substantial support for our students and instructional staff.”

Sanders began her career in education as a math teacher, which led her to assistant principal and principal roles. Prior to becoming superintendent, she served as Executive Director of Secondary Schools (2013-2015) and Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services (2015-2018).

According to the news release, by the end of her third year as superintendent, the district had eliminated all "D" and "F" ranked schools. Before her arrival, the district had 18 schools with those lower rankings.

“I want to thank our school board members for their confidence and support,” Saunders said. “Moving forward, I am committed to making sure we complete this school year in a strong way because that is what our students, parents and employees need and deserve.