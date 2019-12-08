Monday marks the start of school for several Tampa Bay area school districts, including Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter counties.

Some 206,841 students are headed back to school Monday in Hillsborough County alone. The district is the eighth largest in the country.

Here are the start and end times at Hillsborough County Schools for the 2019-2020 school year.

Pinellas County Schools start on Wednesday. Click or tap here to see the start and end times for Pinellas County Schools.

