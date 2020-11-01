LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County School Board member wants teachers to know what could happen to them if they miss work Monday for a rally at the state’s capitol.

Billy Townsend sent 10News a letter he got from Matthew Mears, the Office of General Counsel for the Florida Department of Education, saying teachers could be fired or fined up to $20,000 if they missed work Monday.

Townsend put a copy of the letter on his Facebook page Friday to give teachers the heads-up. He said in the post that he will support his people—the employees of Polk County Schools with whatever they decide to do.

The letter came after thousands of teachers, parents and school employees across the state planned a “Take on Tallahassee” rally at the state’s capitol Monday. The rally is calling for better teacher pay and school funding.

RELATED: Florida teachers head to Tallahassee to rally for better pay

RELATED: DeSantis wants Florida to lead the nation in education programs by 2030

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter