Polk County Schools: Tech support line getting high number of calls, parents' calls dropped

The school district says it is working on the issue.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The first day back to school doesn't always go smoothly; and that's, unfortunately, the case for some Polk County students trying to navigate the return-to-school amid a global pandemic.

The school district tweeted Monday morning that the tech support line was getting a lot of calls, and parents were reporting their calls were getting dropped while on hold.

District leaders are looking into the issue and hoping to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the district recommends parents try to contact their students' school to get help from a network manager before calling the tech support line.

You can also look at the school district's technology resources page here.

When fully operational, you can get help with eSchool tech questions and issues by calling 863-733-0331.

Before calling the tech support line, please try contacting your school to receive help from the network manager. — Polk County Public Schools (@PolkSchoolsNews) August 24, 2020