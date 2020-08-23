Tampa Bay area students make tough choices for new school year

Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco County students will head back to class on Monday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Students in several of our biggest school districts are getting ready to start a new school year Monday.

Hillsborough County Public Schools ultimately made the decision to have all students start with e-learning on Monday, then give students the choice to return to in-person learning a week later, on Aug. 31.

“I organized my desk. I got my calendar together, planned everything out, have all my binders organized and everything,” said Strawberry Crest High School senior Delaney Mobley.

Mobley says she will only return to in-person learning for one class this year.

“Just being ready for anything and just being flexible with your teachers and with yourself, and with your, like, mental capacity. I think that’s just the key to it,” she said.

Saketh Damera plans to stick entirely to virtual learning for his senior year. He said he’s prioritizing safety.

“It’s definitely going to suck not being able to experience the same type of senior year as other classes. Last year’s senior class wasn’t able to have graduation. But for us, we’re looking at no homecoming, prom, a lot of things that would make up a general senior year experience,” Damera said. “At this point, it’s unavoidable. It’s better if we prioritize safety than a normal senior year, that we could have.”

Hillsborough students will also have a new online learning platform called Canvas to get used to. That platform replaces Edsby, which they used last school year.

