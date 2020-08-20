x
Coronavirus

Here's where COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tampa Bay schools

Most schools in the Tampa Bay area delayed the school start day, with Manatee County schools reopening first on Aug. 17.

It's back to school season in Florida, but the state and the country are also still battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors, state leaders and education leaders have said it should not come as a surprise when coronavirus cases are reported within schools when students head back this month. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said it's inevitable that some students and teachers will carry the virus into classrooms this year.

School districts in Florida have been preparing for months to welcome kids back to classrooms, and most offered options for families who wish to keep learning remotely. Districts have also equipped schools and teachers with extra cleaning supplies, partitions, social distancing markers, masks and hand sanitizers to combat the spread of COVID-19.

As Tampa Bay area schools reopen for the year, here's where cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Editor's note: Districts have different policies and plans when it comes to reporting COVID-19 case information to the public. Every district has told 10 Tampa Bay that it has communication and contact tracing plans in place if a case is reported, but several do not have plans to release case information publicly.

Hillsborough County

Schools reopen Aug. 24 for a week of remote learning for all students. Then, in-person learning, for those who selected that option, begins Aug. 31.

**Latest data as of Aug. 20**

Total number of cases: 329

Students: 12

Staff: 317

Manatee County

Schools reopened Aug. 17 with students choosing either on-campus instruction and eLearning.

**Latest data as of Aug. 20**

Total number of cases: 2

