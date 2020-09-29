Florida releases school COVID-19 dashboard

10 Investigates has been pushing for the release of this data for weeks.

TAMPA, Fla — The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon published a dashboard showing coronavirus cases in schools, information 10 Investigates had been pushing to be released for weeks.

As recently as Tuesday morning, 10 Investigates' Jennifer Titus asked Gov. Ron DeSantis about that data. The governor told her he believed it should be released.

"I want them to give you whatever we can," Gov. DeSantis told Titus. “I think it’s a good story to tell; and quite frankly it should never have been political, and it should have been guided by this data.”

Local districts have been keeping track of COVID-19 cases on their own, and Florida districts have not seen any huge outbreaks based on their findings.

Tuesday's state-run dashboard groups in primary and secondary schools, so colleges and universities part of the data set too.

It shows students, teachers and staff members; and it is divided into symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. So, you can see how many people were tested and, of those, how many were positive. It is organized by county, so you can scroll through to your child’s county.

The dates are only from Sept. 6 through the 26, but it does appear the state is keeping track of the total number of cases.

You can see the dashboard by clicking here.

