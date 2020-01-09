About 100 people sent home following COVID-19 case at Palmetto High School

PALMETTO, Fla. — About 100 people, mostly students, were sent home after a staff member at Palmetto High School was found to have been infected with COVID-19, a district official confirms.
Dr. Scott Hopes, a board member and epidemiologist with the University of South Florida, says the case involved a staff member who had lunch with another staffer.
The classroom of the staff member might have exposed about 100 students throughout six periods.
This is the Manatee County School District's first incident of potential "in-district spread," Hopes said.
Palmetto High Principal Carl Auckerman in a message to parents and staff Tuesday said, "The case resulted in [an] abnormal number of students being quarantined from our campus for a period of 14 days."
Because the school did not have up-to-date seating charts of each class, school and health officials were "unable to clearly identify those students who had direct exposure to the confirmed case."
Seating charts are being made in an effort to help the Florida Department of Health conduct proper contract tracing, Auckerman said.
Students in the meantime are being told to remain home in quarantine while eLearning. The earliest day they can return back to class is Thursday, Sept. 10, if they do not show symptoms or are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test, Auckerman said.
