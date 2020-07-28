There are remote jobs for teachers who don't want to go back to the classroom this fall

Teachers who aren't ready to go back to in-person teaching have options.

TAMPA, Fla. — As public school teachers struggle with the difficult decision to go back to the brick and mortar classroom, some are simply looking for other options and maybe even a new job altogether. But, with school starting in just weeks, they need to act fast.

There are remote working options are out there for teachers if they can't get a guarantee from their district that they will be working from home. For many teachers, last school year was a first for teaching remotely. It was a quick transition to teach classes that were planned for in-person learning.

But, virtual schools are not new and if you found you have a knack for creating a virtual class that works, there are many options out there.

Brie Reynolds is the career development manager with Flex Jobs, a website that lists verified remote jobs.

"So a lot of it is k-12 schools hiring for remote teachers. We see that some of those programs are operating virtually. There are some states that have virtual schooling programs that were already in place before the pandemic for students who don't do well in a traditional classroom."

Reynolds says the salaries tend to be average for the state the job is based in. The jobs do not pay less just because it's remote. Also, depending on your degree and experience, you may qualify for other remote jobs that have nothing to do with teaching. It's just a matter of taking the time to search for options.

