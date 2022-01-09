Safe space stickers banned from Pasco County schools

Superintendent of Pasco County schools sent out a letter to families Thursday citing the state's new 'Parental Rights in Education' law as why they're being removed.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Superintendent of Pasco County schools has banned the use of safe space stickers within its schools.

These stickers show Pasco County as a rainbow flag and says "this is a safe space for all, including all genders, orientations, identities, abilities, cultures and backgrounds." It also shows the Pasco County Schools logo.

The stickers have been a point of discussion at school board meetings for the last year, according to Cathy Julian, a leader of the Conservative Pasco Watch Group.

Superintendent Kurt Browning said in a letter to employees on Thursday that the decision comes after the sticker could possibly cause a staff worker to notify a parent of a potential change in their behavior.

"Recent legislation requires that we notify parents whenever there is a change in a student’s services or monitoring related to the student’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being and the school’s ability to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the student," Browning stated in the letter. "There is a concern that a student’s presence in a designated “safe space” could trigger a duty for Pasco County Schools staff to notify a parent of a potential change in their child’s well-being."

Browning also said that Pasco County teachers and stuff must to respect the Florida's new Parental Rights in Education and avoid the possibility of breaking any laws.

"Given the difficulty of determining whether a student’s presence in a limited, designated 'safe space' location is as an indicator of a student’s emotional or mental well-being, our district will discontinue the utilization of such limited spaces to avoid misinterpretation and a potential violation of the law," he said. "Under the new legislation, a parent may bring an action in court for 'damages. . . attorney fees and court costs' stemming from a violation of these parental rights"