SHADY HILLS, Fla — We’re happy to announce Shady Hills Elementary in Pasco County as our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

The first thing we heard about the campus is its community feel.

One reason is many of the students’ parents attended the school themselves. They care deeply about the culture and preserving the reputation of what Shady Hills Elementary means to them.

It’s an infectious culture spread to the staff as well. Both the principal and assistant principal are former first-year teachers from the school.

It also has several teachers who have stayed with the school for a long time including one retiring this year who’s been with the for 38 years.

Having experienced teachers who have been with the school long-term is one of the reasons the administration credits the academic success of the school.

While Shady Hills Elementary is a Title I school, it consistently receives a “B” school grade.

A big focus is on the foundations of learning in each class.

New this year is the Harmony Project. It’s a three-year commitment focused on shifting from punishing students to finding why the student might be acting out.

This year focuses on the staff mindset, but in the classroom, they’ve initiated class meetings and common corners for students.

With all they have to brag about, it’s easy to see why they are the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

