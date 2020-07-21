Tampa Bay schools ask parents to sign COVID-19 waivers before students can join after school activities, sports

Some school districts are asking parents to sign the waivers as students get ready to head back to the classroom this fall.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some parents in the Tampa Bay area will see new back-to-school paperwork this fall.

Some school districts are sending out waivers for parents to sign in order for their students to take part in after-school activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, board members of the Florida High School Athletic Association opted to keep the start date of fall sports on July 27 but offer schools some leeway.

Schools will be given the opportunity to start sports at a later date if they so choose, but they cannot participate in the state playoffs, FHSAA ruled.

Officials will be able to work with the FHSAA staff to create a general game schedule that would not put them in the series.

Teams can officially begin practices as early as Monday, July 27.

On Sunday, Florida surpassed 350,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. Since the start of July, the state hasn't seen a day where newly reported cases were below 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was June 28.

The state's positivity rate has also remained higher than the CDC's recommended 5 percent. On Monday, the state reported a positivity rate of 14.74 percent.

You can find more about Pasco County Schools' waiver here.

You can find more about Pinellas County Schools' waiver here.

You can find more about Sarasota County School's waiver here.

