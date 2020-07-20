Fall 2020 sports in Florida: FHSAA to hold emergency meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida High School Athletic Association will hold an emergency meeting Monday evening to determine how high school sports will look this fall.
The main item on the agenda tonight is to determine whether the FHSAA will adopt the current proposal for all divisions of high school athletics.
The Fall Sports Task Force put together a proposal for how fall sports could look, with Division I sports starting as early as Aug. 10, Division II as early as Aug. 24, and Division III as early as Sept. 7.
However, the proposal's draft says the executive director does not recommend the proposal's adoption. This is possibly due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, which has prompted several Florida school districts, including here in the Tampa Bay, to delay opening brick and mortar schools.
The FHSAA Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
On Sunday, Florida surpassed 350,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. Since the start of July, the state hasn't seen a day where newly reported cases were below 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was June 28. The state's positivity rate has also remained higher than the CDC's recommended 5 percent. On Monday, the state reported a positivity rate of 14.74 percent.
