What Tampa Bay area schools are closing ahead of Tropical Storm Eta?

It's a question on parents' minds as the storm is forecasted to reach Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As parents and guardians of students in the Tampa Bay area are watching Tropical Storm Eta, questions are popping up about the status of their student's school.

Will classes be canceled? And if so when, and for how long?

We reached out to school districts in our area to answer just that. Here's what they had to say:



This is a developing story. As we hear back from each county this story will be updated.

Highlands County:

The school district made the call Sunday night to cancel classes at all of its schools for Monday, November 9.

"It was determined that the Highlands County forecast has changed and that we could experience potentially stronger wind gusts as well as tornado watches and or warnings through the day tomorrow," the district wrote.

Sarasota County:

The school district has made the call to close all schools on Monday, Nov. 9 due to Tropical Storm Eta. School officials thanked families and reminded them to stay safe.

UPDATE: All schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Monday, November 9th due to Tropical Storm Eta. Thank you and stay safe. — Sarasota Schools (@sarasotaschools) November 9, 2020

Hardee County:

The school district has made the call to cancel classes Monday "to ensure all students and employee safety." School officials saying they are concerned about wind gusts. You can read the full statement here.

Important Message from Hardee County School District https://t.co/Rd9pxs2e3f — Hardee County Sheriff’s Office (@hcsheriff) November 9, 2020

Pasco County:

As of now the district has not canceled classes but is "closely" monitoring the storm.

"The path and severity of the storm remain unclear. At this time, the storm is having no immediate impact Pasco schools," it wrote.

Families should keep tabs with the school district in the coming days for updates.

Pasco County Schools continues to closely monitor #TropicalStormEta. The path and severity of the storm remain unclear. At this time, the storm is having no immediate impact Pasco schools. We will continue to provide updates in the coming days. — Pasco County Schools (@pascoschools) November 8, 2020

Pinellas County:

The school district says schools will remain open Monday but that it realizes that portions of the county are prone to flooding. Families are asked to assess their situations and decide what is in the best interest of the safety of their student.

WEATHER UPDATE:

Schools will be OPEN as normal on Monday, November 9. Pinellas County Schools will continue to work with Pinellas County Emergency Management to monitor Tropical Storm Eta. Pinellas County Schools realizes that portions of our county are prone to flooding (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1k5HglGaIG — Pinellas County Schools (@my_pcs) November 8, 2020

Hillsborough County:

The county plans to have school as scheduled at this time but is monitoring the storm. District Superintendent Addison Davis tweeted earlier today saying the Hillsborough County Public Schools Emergency Management Team has been watching the storm.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Emergency Management Team continues to watch Tropical Storm ETA. As of now, we are expected to experience heavy rain and sustained tropical storm winds within the next 48 hours. We will continue to keep everyone posted and please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/TWVebLaliv — Addison Davis (@AddisonGDavis) November 8, 2020

Manatee County:

School is not impacted for students in Manatee County. The district will open for business as usual on Monday.

"There is the possibility that Tropical Storm Eta could have more of a direct impact on Manatee County later this week," it wrote.

That being the case, all Manatee District schools and offices will be OPEN as usual tomorrow. There is the possibility that Tropical Storm Eta could have more of a direct impact on Manatee County later this week. — Manatee Schools (@Manateeschools) November 8, 2020

Polk County:

The school district projects that school will be conducted "as normal" this week.

We are still monitoring Tropical Storm ETA and working closely with county emergency management personnel. At this time, there are still no expected impacts to our schools or offices. School will be conducted as normal this week. pic.twitter.com/i7GQ1ETdmC — Polk County Public Schools (@PolkSchoolsNews) November 8, 2020

