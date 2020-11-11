What Tampa Bay area schools are closing ahead of Hurricane Eta?

Here is a list of school closures ahead of Eta's impact on Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla — As parents and guardians of students in the Tampa Bay area are watching Hurricane Eta, questions are popping up about the status of their student's school.

Will classes be canceled? And if so when, and for how long?

Here’s a list of what schools will be closed across the Tampa Bay area:

Highlands County:

Highlands County leaders have not given an update on school closures at this time.

Hillsborough County:

District schools are closed Wednesday for Veterans Day. School leaders have announced schools will remain closed both Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13.

School building will be utilized as shelters as needed.

All students will be transitioning to remote learning for Thursday and Friday.

Please read this important announcement for families and our community. pic.twitter.com/caoTa2WlrE — Addison Davis (@AddisonGDavis) November 11, 2020

Sarasota County:

At 9 a.m., school leaders announced the district will be releasing students 2 hours early Wednesday, Nov. 11. Buses will run.

All after school activities, including aftercare, are canceled.

School leaders say they will continue to monitor the storm throughout the day to determine if it will open Thursday.

Hardee County:

During the district's 8 a.m. meeting Wednesday, school leaders have decided to release students two hours earlier than schools would normally let out.

A decision on whether the school district will be closed Thursday will be decided at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

DeSoto County:

DeSoto County School leaders have not given an update on school closures at this time.

Manatee County:

Schools across the district are closed Wednesday in observance of Veteran's Day.

During a special meeting, Manatee County leaders announced all schools will remain closed Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13. All students will continue classes online for those days.

Pasco County:

The school district says it will dismiss students and staff early Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Schools that normally release at 2 p.m. (most high schools) will release at 11 a.m.

Schools that normally release at 3 p.m. (most middle schools) will let out at noon.

Schools that normally release at 4 p.m. (most elementary schools) will be let out at 1 p.m.

All staff will be released at 2 p.m.

Schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 12, as well as district offices.

Due to the potential for high winds from Hurricane Eta this afternoon, students and staff will be released early today (Wednesday). All after-school events and activities are canceled. School is canceled on Thursday and all district offices are closed. More info is attached. pic.twitter.com/e5V7d7bnhg — Pasco County Schools (@pascoschools) November 11, 2020

Pinellas County:

Pinellas County Schools will have an early dismissal Wednesday. Nov. 11.

Schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 12.

Here are the early dismissal times for Wednesday:

High Schools: 10:00 a.m.

Elementary Schools: 11:00 a.m.

Middle Schools: 12 noon

Polk County: