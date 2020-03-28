ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Current and aspiring teachers have four months to save on certification testing. From April 1 through July 31, 2020, Florida Teacher Certification Examinations (FTCE) candidates can register for their exams free of charge.

The test doesn't have to be taken in that time frame, the state says. A voucher for a free exam is good for one year from the date you register. This offer applies to all examinations provided for in State Board Rule 6A–4.0021, Florida Administrative Code.

Any candidate who registered for one of these exams ahead of time will still have to pay, but they have the option to cancel their registration up to 24 hours before their exam and register again for free.

The Florida Department of Education says it will refund exam fees in these cases.

Florida is currently dealing with a teacher shortage. The Florida Education Association says as of January 2020, halfway through the school year, more than 2,440 teaching positions remain open throughout the state. The FEA also says Florida ranks 46th in the nation for teacher and education professional salaries.

Earlier this year, teachers rallied in Tallahassee for higher pay. This month Florida lawmakers worked for an extra week to pass a new state budget that includes money for teacher raises.

