USF holding in-person graduations this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida will hold in-person graduation ceremonies starting this weekend.
This will be the first time the university will have in-person ceremonies since December 2019.
Spring commencement ceremonies are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
Every 2021 graduate will be limited to two guests at their ceremony.
The school says about 7,200 degrees will be awarded in the spring 2021 class. That includes 5,206 undergraduate, 1,691 master's, 289 doctoral and 12 specialist’s degrees.
The ceremonies will be live-streamed on the university's YouTube channel.
USF says it also plans to honor graduates from 2020, summer 2020 and fall 2020 who were unable to participate in person due to COVID-19 at a later date.
More information can be found on USF's website.
