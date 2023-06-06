USF announces new graduate certificate program in artificial intelligence

The new graduate AI program is for working professionals in the technology sector interested in enhancing their skillset.

TAMPA, Fla. — Students at the University of South Florida can now plan to take part in a graduate certificate program in artificial intelligence, a news release explains.

According to USF, this new program is in response to rising demand as the Tampa Bay area becomes a "magnet for tech start-ups," which is reportedly an industry growing more quickly than the talent pool, especially in AI.

“As Tampa keeps growing in economic development and becoming a bigger technology hub, USF had the foresight to put together this program to upscale the current workforce, not just here, but everywhere,” Sudeep Sarkar, chair of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, said in a statement.

Anyone who decided to join the graduate program will be required to take four online courses that provide information about "crucial domains in AI, how to modify AI tools and strengthen programs, such as ChatGPT."

University leaders say the certificate also can be used as a pathway for graduates interested in enrolling in the USF Master of Science in Data Intelligence, which is set to launch in the fall.

"According to Dice, Tampa is among the fastest-growing U.S. tech hubs for IT talent with a 30-percent increase in jobs over the last five years and an average salary of $120,900," the release explains.

According to USF, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council reports the number of businesses in the IT industry in the region has increased by 27 percent during the past five years.

“Artificial Intelligence is an emerging field that will have a transformational impact on business,” Craig J. Richard, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, said in a statement. “It’s wonderful that USF is being proactive in offering this additional training to our local tech professionals.

"This certificate program will strengthen our community’s competitiveness as we build our tech talent pipeline further to meet the demand for these new specialized roles.”

The AI Graduate Certificate is set to launch in the fall. An informational session is scheduled for June 9.