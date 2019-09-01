ORLANDO, Fla. -- If park-hopping is part of the staycation plan, Florida residents have a new price to pay to get into Universal Orlando Resort.

The theme park is offering a $159.99 ticket deal now through April 4 for entry into Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure with a promo code marked on Coca-Cola or Coke Zero Sugar products, according to a news release.

Guests can use the ticket for any three days -- with no blockout dates -- until June 30 after which, it will expire.

The deal comes out to about less than $54 per ticket when a typical one-park, one-day ticket comes out to about $114.

