Florida politician Anna Paulina Luna joins Latino media platform

Luna lost Florida's US House District 13 seat to Democrat Charlie Crist in November.
One former Florida House candidate is making a new career move.

The self-identified pro-Trump conservative Anna Paulina Luna announced Wednesday that she'll be joining the new Latino digital media platform "El American."

Luna shared a video on her Twitter account calling the platform the "first pro-freedom, bilingual Hispanic news outlet."

The former Republican candidate was beat out by incumbent Rep. Charlie Crist in November for Florida's 13th District House seat. Luna is an Air Force Veteran and lives in St. Petersburg with her husband Andy, according to her website.

Recently, Luna has spoken out in support of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is under investigation for a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

