Florida politician Anna Paulina Luna joins Latino media platform

One former Florida House candidate is making a new career move.
The self-identified pro-Trump conservative Anna Paulina Luna announced Wednesday that she'll be joining the new Latino digital media platform "El American."
Luna shared a video on her Twitter account calling the platform the "first pro-freedom, bilingual Hispanic news outlet."
The former Republican candidate was beat out by incumbent Rep. Charlie Crist in November for Florida's 13th District House seat. Luna is an Air Force Veteran and lives in St. Petersburg with her husband Andy, according to her website.
Recently, Luna has spoken out in support of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is under investigation for a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.
RELATED: Tucker Carlson calls Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz interview on FBI probe 'one of the weirdest' he's ever done
- Vaccines vs. variants: 'We’re still neck and neck,' doctor says
- Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects kids ages 12 to 15
- Publix will not have vaccination appointments on Easter weekend
- Derek Chauvin trial: Testimony continues from first responder who called 911 during George Floyd's arrest
- Local model with Down Syndrome featured in spring commercial for Walmart
- Tampa Bay Madness: What's your favorite attraction in Tampa Bay?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter