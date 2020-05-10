x
Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

The legendary coach says he's feeling okay.
Credit: AP
TALLAHASSEE, Fla — One of Florida State football's most legendary coaches has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bobby Bowden first told the Tallahassee Democrat Monday morning he had the coronavirus. Bowden, now 90 years old, will celebrate his 91st birthday next month. 

The Tallahassee Democrat reported Bowden was diagnosed with COVID-19 after he was treated at a hospital for a leg infection last weekend. 

Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat and WCTV he was feeling okay, and he wasn't showing any symptoms. 

Bowden coached the Noles from 1976-2009 and put them on the map. Over the span of his time as their coach, he won 12 ACC titles and two national championships. 

