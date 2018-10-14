TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A child has become the first person to die of the flu this season in Florida, according to state health officials.

The child, who tested positive for influenza B, died sometime during the week of Sept. 30 -- although privacy concerns prevent officials from saying exactly where.

Related: Got the flu? Here’s when to go to the ER

State epidemiologists say the victim had not been vaccinated and was otherwise healthy before getting the flu.

Hillsborough County saw two flu or flu-like outbreaks in schools during the first week of this season. But, health official confirmed to 10News that this child's death was not in Hillsborough County.

The county has not seen any pediatric flu deaths so far this season. Last season, the county had one.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Previous: Flu season starting to impact parts of Florida

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP