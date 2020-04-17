SEMINOLE, Fla. — 10Investigates has discovered that 18 more residents from Freedom Square Nursing Home in Seminole were taken to hospitals Thursday night.

In a letter sent to the family members of residents, the facility said these 18 were others were “symptomatic or tested positive for COVID-19.”

This is in addition to 27 residents and employees who were reported as testing positive for the virus earlier in the week.

Professional cleaners are disinfecting the facility and all staff and residents are being tested.

You can read their full statement here.

10Investigates is working to get more details and will update you when we get those details.

RELATED: Dozens test positive for coronavirus at nursing home

RELATED: Florida Health, for the first time, releases data on COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter