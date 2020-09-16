2-year-old boy from Escambia County now the youngest in Florida to die of COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 2-year-old boy has become the youngest person known to die of COVID-19 in Florida, according to the latest state line list from the Flordia Department of Health.
The child lived in Escambia County; his case was counted as COVID-related on March 30. However, this entry was not made until the Department of Health's report on Sept. 16.
His death was not travel-related and there was no contact with a known case, the report reads.
Rebekah Jones, who was ousted from the Florida Department of Health because of information, tweeted first tweeted about the child's death. She has maintained she was let go after being asked to manipulate coronavirus numbers on the state's real-time dashboard.
The boy's death does not yet appear listed in the Florida Department of Health's latest pediatric report. It currently shows there have been zero COVID-related deaths between 0-4 years old.
10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the department for comment but has not yet heard back.
In August, a 6-year-old girl from Hillsborough County was reported to be the youngest person to die from complications of the virus in Florida.
There have now been nine children ages 17 and younger who have died from coronavirus complications since the pandemic began, now including the boy from Escambia County.
