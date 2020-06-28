x
Broward County joins Miami-Dade in closing beaches during the holiday weekend

County officials stress they are trying to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Cyclists wear protective face masks as they ride along the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Beaches in Broward County will be closed during the Fourth of July holiday weekend as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

They join those in Miami-Dade County that are slated to close.

Broward Mayor Dale Holness confirmed to WFOR-TV the beaches will be off-limits to the public from Friday, July 3, to the 5th. More details are expected during a news conference Monday.

Miami-Dade's order runs through July 3-7, but Mayor Carlos Giménez said it could be extended if conditions do not improve.

"As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk," Giménez said in a statement.

People who do not wear a mask or disregard Miami-Dade's social distancing guidelines are subject to fines up to $500 and 180 days in jail.

