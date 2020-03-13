ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Coronavirus concerns have major events across the Tampa Bay area.

The St. Pete Grand Prix will move forward with no fans allowed, and the NCAA tournament has been canceled. Tampa's River-o-Fest and the St. Patrick's Day Parade is canceled.

Managers at Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill said all the cancelations have them worried.

"So far we haven't felt the hit yet, but we know with all these sports canceling there's going to be a lot less business for everyone," manager Matthew Bronkeman told 10News.

Other restaurants in downtown St. Petersburg are starting to worry about canceled events, too.

"I'm sure we're losing business because of that. And of course, with it being downtown, and being an event that was canceled downtown, it might impact our business for months," Acropolis manager Lucas Ross said.

Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Tampa Abby Blanco said it's hard to put an exact dollar amount on the business that will be lost in Tampa Bay because of all the events that have been moved, canceled or changed.

"The pandemic is having very real effect on particular industries. That could have immediate and long-lasting effects on industries here in Florida," she said.

She believes there is some good news for Tampa Bay's economy, and the global economy, at least in the long term.

"While in the short term things will be a little rough, I think in the long term we'll see a complete recovery," she said.

