Citrus County career center temporarily closes due to staff exposure to COVID-19

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Starting July 16 the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion career center in Lecanto will be close for 14 days due to staff exposure to a customer with coronavirus.

In the meantime, all in-person appointments will be rescheduled. The closure will not impact virtual services.

According to Kathleen Woodring, CareerSource CLM’s executive vice president, the customer did not disclose they were positive for COVID-19 when asked during a screening process.

“All staff use extreme caution to ensure the safety of our customers by sanitizing the center, wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and taking temperatures,” Woodring said. “This is unfortunate, but we are serious when it comes to the protection of our staff and customers and that means we need to close the center in Citrus County.”

The company's career centers in Chiefland and Ocala are not impacted and will remain open at this time.

