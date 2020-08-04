ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.
Key Facts
- The Florida Department of Health is reporting 14,747 positive cases in the state with 296 deaths
- Three Hillsborough County deputies are in quarantine after they were exposed to a person with COVID-19
- A St. Petersburg police officer tested positive for COVID-19
3:00 a.m. (April 8)
7:44 p.m. (April 7)
Metropolitan Ministries said it has temporarily suspended its COVID-19 coronavirus financial assistance because of "staggering demand," it said in a news release.
The agency said it needs to "catch up" and plans to resume on April 15.
There have been a total of 1,703 requests, with 75 percent of them for rental assistance and 25 percent for utility assistance -- 450 have not been acted upon because of demand, Metropolitan Ministries said.
"It will take $1.5 million to fulfill these requests for one month," the release states.
Normal work, including serving 3,000 meals a day, shelter and care for 140 families and more than 300 children, will continue.
7:43 p.m. (April 7)
Two people have died from COVID-19 coronavirus in Hillsborough County, bringing its total to seven people, according to the Florida Department of Health.
