Key Facts

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 14,747 positive cases in the state with 296 deaths

Three Hillsborough County deputies are in quarantine after they were exposed to a person with COVID-19

A St. Petersburg police officer tested positive for COVID-19

3:00 a.m. (April 8)

7:44 p.m. (April 7)

Metropolitan Ministries said it has temporarily suspended its COVID-19 coronavirus financial assistance because of "staggering demand," it said in a news release.

The agency said it needs to "catch up" and plans to resume on April 15.

There have been a total of 1,703 requests, with 75 percent of them for rental assistance and 25 percent for utility assistance -- 450 have not been acted upon because of demand, Metropolitan Ministries said.

"It will take $1.5 million to fulfill these requests for one month," the release states.

Normal work, including serving 3,000 meals a day, shelter and care for 140 families and more than 300 children, will continue.

7:43 p.m. (April 7)

Two people have died from COVID-19 coronavirus in Hillsborough County, bringing its total to seven people, according to the Florida Department of Health.

