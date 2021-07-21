As Florida sees dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths on the rise, too

It's a trend seen throughout the pandemic: a rise in cases leads to more hospitalizations and an increase in deaths.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There appears to be a familiar and ominous pattern again emerging as Florida experiences a spike in COVID-19 cases.

It's a dramatic increase as Florida leads the nation with more than 110,000 new cases reported in the last seven days, according to data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health experts have warned throughout the pandemic that a rise in cases corresponds with increased hospitalizations, followed by a rise in deaths.

There were 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases on July 31 — an all-time record even breaking last summer's peak, according to the Florida Hospital Association. And now, the state's 14-day moving average in deaths is increasing. That can be seen in the orange chart below.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, a little less than 83 percent of inpatient beds and about 87 percent of ICU beds in Florida were full, as of Aug. 2. Of those, about 19 percent of the inpatient beds and 34 percent of the ICU beds were being occupied by COVID patients, specifically.

Bed availability fluctuates by hospital. For instance, at Tampa General Hospital, HHS' latest data showed only 7.12 percent (or 887 of 955) inpatient beds were available, as of Monday morning. A little less than 16.5 percent of the hospital's 268 ICU beds remained open – although it wasn't immediately clear how many of them were being used by people with COVID.

How does that stack up to earlier in the pandemic? Dr. Jay Wolfson, of USF Health, says many hospitals have added beds or increased ICU capacities, which makes comparing percentages to last year very difficult.

“The percentage is just a percentage of admissions to occupiable beds. But if the number of occupiable beds changes then those percentages are not easily comparable across two time periods," Wolfson told 10 Tampa Bay's Josh Sidorowicz.

The primary difference between this summer's worsening pandemic and the last is the availability of vaccines. There's also a more infectious version of COVID-19, the delta variant, that's taking hold as the primary variant this time around.

Hospital systems have said an overwhelming majority of patients confirmed with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the U.S. has entered a phase of "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

The CDC says vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19, which helps to limit the spread of the virus and reduces hospitalizations and deaths.

People 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for people 18 up. All have been found to be effective against COVID-19, with a recent study finding two doses of the Pfizer vaccine offering 88-percent protection against infection caused by the delta variant.

Among people who have received a vaccine, the latest research shows infections are rare and for those who do experience symptoms, they tend to be mild.