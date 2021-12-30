x
Florida again breaks record with 58,013 COVID cases

The state surpassed the previous record, set just one day prior, by 11,090 cases.
Credit: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
A man is tested for COVID-19, at a walk-up testing site run by Nomi Health, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami. Officials in Miami-Dade County have opened two new coronavirus testing sites and extended hours at Zoo Miami in response to an increased demand.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the highly-transmissible omicron variant makes its way across the country, Florida is continuing to break its record number of COVID cases.

The state reported 58,013 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 29, surpassing the record set just one day prior by 11,090 cases, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. 

The all-time daily high comes after the CDC revised its recommendations for testing for the virus. 

CDC officials said Wednesday if you came in contact with someone who has COVID, wait five days to get tested. On day five, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, that is when you will get the most accurate results.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses,"  Walensky stated.

"These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather."

Find out where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area here.

