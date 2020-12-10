Florida DOH: COVID-19 data reporting delay caused by technical issue, not private lab

The health department previously said a submission of previously-reported test results from Helix Laboratory was the cause of the delay.

Two days after the state cited a data dump from a private lab as the cause for the delay in reporting new COVID-19 numbers, the Florida Department of Health said the delay was actually caused by a technical issue.

On Saturday, the state said its daily coronavirus report would be delayed until Sunday because of an overnight submission of about 400,000 previously-reported test results from Helix Laboratory, a private lab.

On Monday, the state said the lab's submission was actually much lower than 400,000, and "an unforeseen technical issue resulted in the data's repeated replication."

"This was not the fault of Helix or the Department of Health," the agency said in a statement. "We are working with technical experts to ensure this does not happen with subsequent data submissions."

The health department said none of the replicated test results have been included in subsequent daily COVID-19 reports. The state said all the information about past test numbers, case counts and positivity rates remain accurate and unaffected by the technical error.

The health department also said there has been no delay in returning test results to people tested or to health care providers.

