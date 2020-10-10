Florida Department of Health delays daily COVID-19 report after lab submits 400K previously-reported test results

The state stressed that this reporting issue is not related to notifying individuals of their test results.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today's daily COVID-19 report is going to be delayed, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The state DOH is citing a submission of approximately 400,000 previously-reported coronavirus test results from Helix Laboratory as the cause for the delay.

Helix Laboratory is a private lab that is not affiliated with the state of Florida, according to a release.

"The massive size of the data file and the need to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results prevented the Department of Health's automatic reporting system from processing yesterday's results as it normally does," the DOH said.

State epidemiologists are currently working to reconcile the data which will take a day to finish, allowing reports to resume Sunday.

The state stressed that this reporting issues is not related to notifying individuals of their test results.

